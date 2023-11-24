UAE traffic alert: RTA announces road closures for Dubai Run this weekend

Published: Fri 24 Nov 2023, 1:14 PM

With Sheikh Zayed Road transforming into a giant running track for the Dubai Run on Sunday, November 26, the emirate's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Friday clarified the traffic plan for the mega event.

Besides Sheikh Zayed Road, other key streets in Dubai will be closed to traffic, the authority said.

Here are the roads that will be affected and those that will remain open:

Those who are taking the public transport are advised to keep a minimum of Dh15 on their Nol cards for a roundtrip journey, the RTA said.

Known as the world's largest free fun run, Dubai Run will serve as the finale of the month-long Dubai Fitness Challenge. A total of 193,000 runners, joggers, wheelers and walkers participated in Dubai Run last year, setting a record for the number of participants and making it the largest community fitness event in the world.

