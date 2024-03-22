UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE traffic alert: Partial road closure announced in Abu Dhabi from Saturday

The authority has urged motorists to drive cautiously and to abide by traffic rules and regulations

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File
Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Fri 22 Mar 2024, 8:29 PM

Last updated: Fri 22 Mar 2024, 8:40 PM

The Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi has informed motorists of a partial closure on a key road in Abu Dhabi from Friday.

The authority said that there will be a partial road closure on Al Turoush Street from 12am on Saturday, March 23 to 5am on Monday, March 25.

The closure will be on the left lane towards Al Shawamekh.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The map below indicates the area of the closure:

Meanwhile, Zayed The First Street in Al Ain will be partially closed from Friday, March 22 to Saturday, April 13.

The closure will be on the right lane.

The map below indicates the area of the closure:

The authority has urged motorists to drive cautiously and to abide by traffic rules and regulations.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE