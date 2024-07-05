UAE traffic alert: Partial closure on 2 key roads announced in Abu Dhabi

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Fri 5 Jul 2024, 12:24 PM

AD Mobility has informed motorists of partial closure on key roads in Abu Dhabi from Saturday, July 6.

The authority said that there will be a partial closure on Tawam Street in Al Ain. The closure will on the right lane and will be in place from 12am, Saturday, July 6 to Wednesday, July 17.

See the map below:

Meanwhile, there will be a partial closure on Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street in Abu Dhabi from 12am, Saturday, July 6 to 11.30pm, Saturday, July 13.

The closure will be of the junction and the two left lanes in both directions.

See the map below: