UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE traffic alert: Partial closure announced on major road in Abu Dhabi

Motorists have been advised to drive carefully and abide by traffic rules and regulations

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Fri 29 Mar 2024, 11:11 AM

A major road in Abu Dhabi will be partially closed as per an announcement by the Integrated Transport Centre in the emirate.

Taking to X, the authority informed residents of the closure on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Road (E12).


The closure will begin from 12am on Saturday, 30 March and go until 5am on Monday, 1 April.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Two lanes are set to be closed. These are the right lane towards Abu Dhabi and the left lane towards Yas Island.

Photo: ITCAbuDhabi/X
Photo: ITCAbuDhabi/X

Motorists have been advised to drive carefully and abide by traffic rules and regulations.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE