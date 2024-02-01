UAE

UAE traffic alert: Partial closure announced on major road from Friday

The authority has urged motorists to drive cautiously and to abide by traffic rules and regulations

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: KT file
Published: Thu 1 Feb 2024, 9:54 PM

The Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi has informed motorists of a partial road closure on a key road in Abu Dhabi from Friday.

The authority said that there will be a partial road closure on the E22 Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road from 10pm on Friday, February 2 to 12 noon on Sunday, February 4.

The closure will be in effect on the two left lanes towards Al Ain.

The authority has urged motorists to drive cautiously and to abide by traffic rules and regulations.

The map below indicates the area of the closure:

