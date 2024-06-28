UAE traffic alert: Partial closure on key roads announced in Abu Dhabi

Urging travellers to be extra careful, the UAE ministry listed some dos and don'ts
AD Mobility has informed motorists of partial closure on key roads in Abu Dhabi from Saturday, June 29.
The authority said that there will be a partial closure on Saeed bin Shakhbout Street and traffic diversion on the opposite side.
It will be in place from 12am, Saturday, June 29 to Monday, July 22.
See the map below:
Meanwhile, there will be a partial road closure on the E11 Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Road from 12am, Saturday, June 29, to 6am, Wednesday, July 3.
The closure will on the right lane heading towards Al Shahama.
See the map below:
Partial road closure has also been announced on Al Karamah Street. The closure will be on the two right lanes from 11.30pm, Saturday, June 29 to 5am, Monday, July 1.
Partial closure on the left lane on the same street came into effect from 11pm, June 28 and will be in place till 11.30pm, Saturday, June 29.
See the map below:
There is also a partial closure on E10 Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Road from 10pm, June 28 to 5am, Monday July 1. The closure is on the three right lanes towards Abu Dhabi.
See the map below:
The authority has urged motorists to drive cautiously and to abide by traffic rules and regulations.
