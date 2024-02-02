UAE

UAE traffic alert: Multiple road closures tomorrow due to cycling event

The authority has advised motorists to drive cautiously and abide by traffic rules and regulations

Published: Fri 2 Feb 2024, 9:55 PM

Multiple roads are set to be closed on February 3 in Abu Dhabi due to a cycling event, as per the Integrated Transport Centre in the emirate.

Taking to X, the authority announced the closures on Abu Dhabi and Al Ain roads, from 6am to 2pm.

The closures will begin from Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan St in Abu Dhabi near Khalifa University and move onto Channel St. near Khalifa City and Al Raha Beach. Sweihan Road and Al Taf Road leading up to Jebel Hafeet will also be closed.

Photo: ITC/X
Photo: ITC/X

The authority has advised motorists to drive cautiously and abide by traffic rules and regulations.

