UAE traffic alert: Accident on major road in Abu Dhabi, authority warns motorists

Published: Mon 20 Nov 2023, 10:03 PM

The Abu Dhabi Police alerted residents after an accident took place on a major road in the emirate.

The incident happened on Al Ain Road outward after Al Faya Bridge, causing traffic for vehicles passing through the area.

Taking to X, the authority informed of the obstruction.

Motorists have been warned of congestion on the road, and have been advised to drive safely and be careful.

