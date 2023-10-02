UAE

UAE traffic alert: Accident on major Abu Dhabi road, authority warns motorists

The authority has warned motorists to be careful and maintain their safety

by

Web Desk
Published: Mon 2 Oct 2023, 11:55 AM

Abu Dhabi Police has put out an alert warning motorists of an accident on a major road in the emirate.

The authority took to X, formerly Twitter, informing drivers of the accident on Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, towards the interior.

Drivers are to expect traffic congestion and delays due to the incident.

The authority has warned motorists to be careful and maintain their safety.

Web Desk

