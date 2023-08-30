UAE traffic alert: Accident on Dubai road; authorities issue warning

Published: Wed 30 Aug 2023, 1:10 PM

Dubai Police have warned motorists of an accident on a key road in Dubai.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the authority informed residents of the incident on Sheikh Rashid St near Al Garhoud Tunnel.

The accident has taken place on the route towards Al Garhoud Bridge.

Residents have been advised to drive carefully and remain cautious.

