UAE tops list of Gaza donors with over Dh3-billion aid since war broke out in 2023

Photo: AFP file

The UAE ranked first on the list of countries with the highest contributions to help Gaza and its people amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, based on the latest data.

Since the conflict broke out in October 2023 until November 2024, the UAE has contributed $828 million (Dh3.04 billion) in Gaza aid — making up 42 per cent of the total support provided to Palestinians, according to the German Press Agency (dpa).

The agency cited the latest data from the financial tracking service of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

The UAE was among the first countries to respond to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza in 2023. Soon after the bombings started, the country send relief supplies and medical aid across all routes, be it by air, land, or sea.

With the war still on, the flow of UAE aid continues. Just a few days ago, the country deployed 20 trucks packed with basic necessities and relief items to keep Palestinians warm this winter. Piles of jackets, coats, blankets and gloves were delivered along with flour, sugar, cooking oil, rice, and medical supplies, among others.

The UAE's 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' has been moving nonstop to help alleviate the suffering of Gazans caught in the middle of the brutal war. Hundreds of aid trucks were sent to the war zone, bringing medical equipment, food parcels, Emirati dates, shelter tents, food supplies, clothes, water, baby formula, parcels for children and women, blankets and relief bags, among others. Ambulances, water tanks and sewage systems were also delivered.