UAE topper scores 99.67% in Kerala HSE exam in Abu Dhabi school

Students of the Model Private School, Abu Dhabi, have bagged exceptional results in the Grade 12 Higher Secondary Examination under the Kerala syllabus.

Girl students from the school topped the UAE in both science and commerce streams, according to principal Dr V.V. Abdul Kader.

“The school presented 125 students for the second year Higher Secondary Examination during the academic year 2023-24, which included 70 students from the science stream and 55 from the commerce stream. Impressively, 38 students achieved A+ grades in all six subjects. This has been an exceptional result for us. I congratulate all students, parents and teachers for amazing results,” Kader told Khaleej Times.

The top three students were separated by a mark each in the science stream.

“In the science stream, Liya Rafeek excelled by securing the top position in the UAE with an astonishing score of 1,196 out of 1,200 marks at 99.67 per cent. She was closely followed by Ashitha Shajir, who earned the second position in the UAE with a remarkable score of 1,195 marks at 99.58 per cent, and Shamna Salam, who took third place with a commendable score of 1,194 marks at 99.5 per cent,” Kader said.

“In the commerce stream, Amna Asiya Zubair achieved the top score in the UAE with 1,193 at 99.42 per cent. Najha Fathima performed exceptionally, securing the second position in the school and the third in the UAE with 1,185 marks at 98.75 per cent.”

The principal said that all students who appeared for the exams passed and qualified for further studies.

“Unfortunately, one student could not take the examination because of an accident the day before the examination. He can appear in the ‘Save a Year’ (SAY) exam,” the principal noted.

“In the UAE only 84 students secured A+ in all the six papers. Of them, 38 are the students of our school.”

