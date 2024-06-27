UAE to set up anti-piracy lab to detect, block websites violating intellectual property rights

Published: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 12:01 PM Last updated: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 12:12 PM

The UAE will set up a lab in Dubai Media City to detect and block websites that violate intellectual property rights and creative work.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between the UAE’s Ministry of Economy and the Spanish National Professional Football League ‘La Liga’ to detect and address the illegal use of audio and visual content across digital platforms.

The project will be executed in collaboration with the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and the Digital Government (TDRA).

The Anti-Piracy Lab will be similar to La Liga’s Anti-Piracy Lab in Madrid and will be completed within 3 years.

The lab will use cutting-edge technological and digital tools to detect, analyse, and remove illegally used audiovisual content. Dubai was chosen due to its collaborative efforts with relevant government bodies to formulate policies promoting creative industries and safeguarding intellectual property rights.

According to Federal Law No. 38 of 2021 on Copyrights and Neighbouring Rights, an intellectual work is any original work in the areas of literature, arts or science, whatever its description, form of expression, significance or purpose. In accordance with Article 2, the authors of intellectual work shall be protected if their rights are violated in the UAE.

The UAE has been aggressively fighting intellectual property violations. Through ‘InstaBlock’ initiative, the Ministry of Economy blocked 1,117 websites that infringed upon the copyright of creative content on digital platforms during the holy month of Ramadan 2024, compared to 62 sites in Ramadan 2023.

Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy, said the UAE has established a legislative framework that is highly adaptable and competitive on both regional and international levels.