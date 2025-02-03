UAE to launch new phase of drive to attract, retain talent; key sectors revealed

Photo: Sheikh Mohammed/X

A new phase of a national strategy to attract and retain talents in the UAE will be launched, the Cabinet said on Monday.

The UAE Strategy for Talent Attraction and Retention 2031 was announced in 2021 with the aim of attracting and retaining global talent in key sectors.

These sectors include technology, renewable energy, healthcare and biotechnology, logistics and aviation, advanced industries, financial services, food and water technology, and creative economy, with the ultimate goal of reinforcing the UAE’s standing as a global hub for expertise and innovation.

The decision to approve the new phase of the drive was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.

"According to a LinkedIn report, the UAE is the world’s preferred destination for individuals seeking new career horizons and a high standard of living. The UAE leads the MENA region in human development and ranks first among the top 20 countries in the world in the United Nations Development Program’s Human Development Index," the Cabinet said in a statement.

New high-speed train

During the meeting, the UAE Cabinet was briefed on the details of the recently revealed high-speed train project that will link Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The train, which will run at 350kmph, will pass through six stations: Reem Island, Saadiyat, Yas Island, and Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi, as well as near Al Maktoum International Airport and Al Jaddaf area in Dubai. Besides this state-of-the-art transport option, Etihad Rail will also be rolling out a regular passenger train.

In a tweet on X, Sheikh Mohammed said: "We reviewed one of the country’s most significant infrastructure projects—the Etihad High-Speed Passenger Rail. With a speed of 350 kmph, this railway is set to transform mobility and economic connectivity across the emirates. Its contribution to GDP will exceed Dh145 billion over the next five decades. More than just a railway, Etihad High-Speed Train represents a new national ambition, a strategic federal link, and a step toward building an infrastructure that remains among the best and most advanced globally."

Logistics Council

To align efforts and ensure seamless coordination to strengthen the UAE’s position as a global trade hub, a decision was also taken to establish the UAE Logistics Integration Council.

Sheikh Mohammed said: "The council will bring together all key federal and local entities, including ports, roads, transport, customs, railways, and border crossings, ensuring efficiency and synergy in the sector. With the logistics industry valued at Dh129 billion in 2023, our goal is to expand it beyond Dh200 billion over the next seven years."

It will be chaired by Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure.

Cybersecurity strategy

The Cabinet also approved the National Cybersecurity Strategy.

"The UAE is ranked among the top global performers in the 2024 Global Cybersecurity Index and we have one of the most secure and advanced digital infrastructures in the world. In the coming phase, we will continue strengthening cybersecurity measures, ensuring a resilient and secure digital environment that protects national assets and supports future progress," said Sheikh Mohammed. The startegy is based on five main pillars: governance, protection, innovation, establishing and building, and partnership. It seeks to establish a cohesive and highly effective governance framework for cybersecurity. Land rehabilitation During the meeting, the UAE Cabinet reviewed the implementation updates of the National Strategy to Combat Desertification 2022-2030, highlighting key achievements during the past period. A total of 1,800 hectares of previously degraded land have been rehabilitated, and augmenting the area of improved land to 378.2 sqkm. The percentage of degraded land has been reduced to only 1.2%. Investment attraction The Cabinet also approved the UAE's accession to the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) to enhance international cooperation, establish strategic partnerships with investment promotion agencies worldwide, and exchange best practices to strengthen investment attraction efforts.