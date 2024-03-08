UAE

UAE to help open Gaza aid corridor with EU, UK, US

EU launches Cyprus Maritime Corridor to make sure the relief will reach Gazans in need

by

Web Desk
Published: Fri 8 Mar 2024, 2:36 PM

Last updated: Fri 8 Mar 2024, 2:37 PM

The UAE will be working with the EU, US and other partners to open a maritime corridor and deliver aid directly to Gaza, it was announced on Friday.

This comes as the European Union launched the Cyprus Maritime Corridor on Friday.

"Europe is financing a major humanitarian aid effort for Palestinians. €250 million euros this year alone," said Ursula von der Leyen, president of the EU Commission, during a Press conference in Cyprus.

"But the key challenge is getting this aid to people in Gaza. This is why we’re launching the Cyprus Maritime Corridor, with the US and UAE."

More to follow

ALSO READ:

