UAE to build $20-million eye hospital in Uganda

Photo: KT file

The UAE will build a eye hospital in Uganda as part of the Emirates Global Hospitals programme and comes under the Zayed Humanitarian initiative.

The UAE and Uganda signed an agreement on Friday whereby an eye hospital will be built in Entebbe. The project is expected to cost Dh20 million.

The programme and the project comes under the directive of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed.

