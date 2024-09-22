UAE: This café has been serving tea since 1940s

KT Photo: Azza Al Ali

Published: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 6:00 AM

Established in the 1940s by Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, the café was originally named Umm Shirbak Café. Over the decades, it evolved into what is now known as Mannoor Café, continuing its rich legacy under the ownership of Abdulla Mohammed Kandar Al Ahmed.

One of the café’s standout offerings is its signature drink—Mannoor tea, a delightful blend of Sanjini and Slaimani tea. This iconic drink has remained unchanged in its recipe since the café’s earliest days. Abdulla, the owner, stated that it serves as a "standing symbol of the café and its trademark”.

Beyond its signature drink, Mannoor Café holds a special place in the hearts of Ras Al Khaimah residents. It is more than just a place for tea; it’s a beloved community hub. Long before the advent of modern entertainment and leisure facilities, the café was a central gathering spot where locals could connect and share stories.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

KT Photo: Azza Al Ali

In its early days, the café was meeting place for residents who would gather there before heading out to take care of their daily errands. It also played a key role in fostering national awareness; with the arrival of the gramophone and later the radio, it became a space where people could come together to discuss important national and regional issues. This helped build a strong sense of community and unity among the locals.

Fast forward to today, and that sense of community is still alive and well. Mannoor Café continues to welcome visitors from local schools, the surrounding community, and even tourists from abroad, inviting them to learn more about its rich history and legacy. By doing so, the café creates a bridge between the past and present, offering all who visit a deeper connection and appreciation for its enduring heritage.

People of determination visit Mannoor cafe. Photo: Supplied

Loyal customers

Mannoor Café has built a loyal customer base over the years. Abdulla shared some heartwarming stories about customers expressing their love and appreciation for the café.

“Some people come straight here from the airport before even heading home,” he stated. “They often have their suitcases in the car. Others stop by every day on their way home from the office. We have many long-time regulars here.”