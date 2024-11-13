UAE: This 17-year-old Arab Reading champion is now signing his own books for fans

At just 17 years old, Ahmed Al Kawkabani joined other authors in the signing corner of the Sharjah International Book Fair, where he had a queue of fans waiting to sign his own book, The Power of Reading. The young author earlier secured second place as a Community Champion in the 8th edition of the Arab Reading Challenge.

For the Yemeni author, who resides in Malaysia, his reading journey began at the tender age of six when he discovered the joy of reading while memorising the Quran. He recalled, “My passion for reading ignited when I first opened the pages of the Quran. It opened a world of stories and knowledge for me.” After memorising the Quran, he started exploring novels and poetry, stating, “I found that literature deepened my love for language and expanded my imagination.”

His dedication led him to participate in the Arab Reading Challenge for the first time in its sixth season. Ahmed reflected on this experience: “Competing in the challenge was a turning point for me. It pushed me to explore new books and share my love for reading with others.” The challenge opened his eyes to the vast world of literature. “I discovered authors who inspired me to think differently,” he added.

His perseverance paid off in the eighth edition of the challenge when he secured first place at the Malaysian level, earning the title of Malaysian Champion in the Arab Reading Challenge, while also representing Malaysia and achieving second place in the Community Champion category. “Winning these titles showed me that hard work and passion can lead to great achievements,” he told Khaleej Times.

Throughout his journey, Ahmed often reflects on a mantra he holds dear: “Reading heals the soul if it turns away; it heals the mind if it is enveloped in sadness.” This belief has fuelled his commitment to both reading and writing. Inspired by the Arab Reading Challenge, he began to explore his writing talent, realising, “I wanted to share the richness of the Arabic language and its cultural significance with a broader audience.”

This realisation sparked the creation of his first book, The Power of Reading, which he conceptualised during the seventh season of the challenge. He described the writing process as intense yet fulfilling: “I listed my ideas in a notebook and didn’t wait for the perfect moment to start. There were days when I felt stuck, but I reminded myself of the importance of sharing my message. That kept me going.” After five months of hard work, he completed the first draft.

In his book, Ahmed examines the historical significance of the Arabic language, stating, "I wanted to show how the Arabic language has a special place in our hearts and how it has evolved." He celebrated its status as the second most spoken language in the world, emphasizing the importance of preserving and promoting Arabic culture. "I hope my book inspires others to appreciate the Arabic language and understand its rich history. It's more than just words; it's our identity." Looking ahead, Ahmed shared his aspirations: "I want to continue writing and perhaps inspire a new generation of readers and writers. My journey is just beginning." Through his work and advocacy, he encourages others to embrace the joy of reading and the beauty of the Arabic language.