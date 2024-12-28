UAE: This 14-year-old sells 22 types of honey; continues family’s 70-year beekeeping tradition

KT photos: Muhammad Sajjad

At just 14 years old, Abdullah Hamad Al Kaabi from Al Ain has carved out a remarkable place for himself in the UAE’s long-standing tradition of beekeeping. As a fourth-generation beekeeper, Abdullah inherited the craft from his father, Hamad Al Kaabi, and began honing his skills at the young age of nine.

Today, Abdullah runs his own honey brand, Ashiq Albar Honey, producing 22 distinct varieties of honey that are highly sought-after in both the UAE and Oman. Recently, he proudly showcased his collection at the 9th edition of the Hatta Honey Festival, which began on Friday.

For Abdullah, beekeeping is more than just a family tradition—it’s a passion and a labour of love. “Making honey is an art,” he said with a smile. “It’s fascinating how bees work together to create something so pure and beneficial. I feel a special connection to the bees and the process. I have always believed we are one big team,” added the young beekeeper.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Abdullah Hamad Al Kaabi with his father

Balancing his passion with his education, Abdullah has developed a disciplined daily routine. “I wake up at 5am, offer my prayers, and go to school like any other student. After school, I return home for lunch and immediately head to the farm," he explained.

"For me, it doesn’t feel like work—it’s something I genuinely look forward to. Checking the hives, learning new techniques from my father, and being surrounded by bees make me happy," he added.

Abdullah is taking his family’s 70-year beekeeping legacy to new heights. The family operates farms in Al Ain and Oman, and Abdullah has learned to appreciate how the difference in climate between the two regions influences the flavour of their honey. “The honey from Oman has a unique taste because the weather and flowers there are different from those in Al Ain,” he explained. “It’s amazing how nature shapes the flavour.”

Adding his own touch to the family business, Abdullah has created his own signature honey blend using nectar from Sidr and olive trees grown on and around their farm. “This is my special project,” he said proudly. “I wanted to make something memorable that people would associate with our farm. The combination of Sidr and olive flowers creates a unique taste that is loved by many of our clients.”

When asked about how he manages his time between school and his passion, Abdullah said that it requires discipline. “I make sure my studies are never neglected. I finish my homework in the evenings after I spend a few hours on the farm,” he said.

For Abdullah, beekeeping is more than just a family tradition. “It is special because it connects me to my heritage. My great-grandfather started this, and every generation has worked hard to keep it alive,” said Abdullah. “I feel proud that I am continuing this journey and adding my own touch to it. Beekeeping teaches you patience, teamwork, and respect for nature,” added Abdullah. Looking to the future, Abdullah dreams of expanding his venture and sharing the joy of natural honey with more people. “I want everyone to understand the effort that goes into making pure honey. It’s not just food—it’s medicine, tradition, and culture all in one jar,” he said with conviction. ALSO READ: UAE: Ever tasted ‘salty' honey? This Hatta festival lets visitors try rare golden nectars 'Rare and medicinal': Sharjah harvests its first batch of organic honey UAE: Meet 12-year-old girl who owns 20 beehives producing at least 3 honey varieties