UAE: Temporary road closures on Saturday for Abu Dhabi Marathon

Photo: File

Published: Fri 15 Dec 2023, 9:00 PM Last updated: Fri 15 Dec 2023, 9:02 PM

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC ) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi has announced a plan to temporarily close down several roads in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, December 16th, in preparation for the fifth edition of the Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon.

The Marathon is being organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc).

The ITC's traffic management team will organise and manage traffic flow through the ITC central control room, in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Sports Council. Additionally, fixed and mobile electronic signs will be operated to direct road users and monitor the road network.

The ITC will provide Road Service Patrols (RSP) to support road users around the area of the event, emphasising that the routes of the international marathon will be closed from 12am until 2pm.

Roads that will be temporarily closed include Corniche Road (in either direction), King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street (outbound), Al Bateen Street (outbound), Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street (outbound), Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Street (inbound), in addition to streets surrounding Al Hosn Palace.

Participants will start from the Adnoc headquarters on the Corniche in Abu Dhabi, passing the most notable landmarks of the capital such as the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Al Bateen Palace, Al Hosn Palace, and the World Trade Centre, all the way to the finish line at the ADNOC Complex near Baynunah Park.

The Integrated Transport Centre called on all road users and members of the community to adhere to the temporary road closure instructions, and to avoid walking and passing through these roads during the temporary closure.

The ITC also encouraged the use of alternative routes such as Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, Sultan bin Zayed the First Street, Sheikh Zayed Road (outbound), and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Street.

Furthermore, Shakhbout Bin Sultan Street and Hazza Bin Zayed the First Street will be the only routes that connect both sides of the marathon track to ensure unobstructed flow and effective traffic management during the Marathon.

ALSO READ: