UAE: Teen prodigy launches astrophysics book exploring black hole theory

A Grade 9 student at a Dubai school is creating ripples not just in the UAE but even abroad, driven by her passion for astrophysics and exploring the universe’s mysteries.

Her journey began with an open letter about the UAE Hope Probe, which led to a meeting with Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education, and inspired her to write Astrophysics for Young Minds, a book that she unveiled at the Emirates Literature Festival (ELF) on Thursday.

Speaking to Khaleej Times about her writing journey, Oindrila Majumdar said, “When I had the discussion with Sarah Al Ameri, I found myself reflecting on the work of other astronomers and delving deeper into areas of astronomy I wasn’t familiar with, particularly the theoretical complexities. This led me to conduct my own research, and that’s when I decided to write a book – one that would consolidate my knowledge.”

An avid reader, her goal was simple – to inspire young, budding astronomers who share the same curiosity as she did.

“I wanted to make these complex theories accessible, breaking them down into simple terms, with guidance from my father who is a mathematician and other astrophysicists. One of my favourite chapters is the last one, ‘The Theory of Everything,’ where I’ve broken down the most significant theories in astronomy. There are so many intriguing ideas, such as wave-particle duality, where light is both a wave and a particle, but many don’t realise how this groundbreaking discovery was made. It’s that kind of curiosity and exploration that I aim to share,” added the 14-year-old.

Writing journey

The young Indian expat started by diving into various resources like lectures, videos, and textbooks – even though some concepts were hard to grasp at first. She explained that over time, she built a foundation in fundamental topics, carefully researching and reading books on astrophysics that her father provided.

“In the second year, I began constructing my own book, but experienced some self-doubt and a bit of writer's block, unsure if my understanding was accurate. To overcome this, my dad connected me with an experienced astrophysicist who helped me refine my writing, ensuring any technical aspects were corrected.”

The student of Dubai International Academy (DIA) Al Barsha reiterated that her inspiration from the Mars Hope Probe is also reflected in her book.

“I was also honoured to receive an endorsement from Her Excellency for my book, which I truly appreciated. This has been a huge source of encouragement and a significant journey for me, especially since it's my very first book,” said the emerging author, whose 110-page book is now available on Amazon.

Oindrila also regularly collaborates with scientists from Princeton, CNRS (Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique), and NASA on video columns to ignite young audiences’ interest in science and astronomy.

Black holes, future of astrophysics

A keynote speaker at XPANSE 2024 last year, she captivated the audience with her insights into black holes and the future of astrophysics, becoming one of the youngest voices in the field. "To my surprise, because of my YouTube Podcasts, I was invited to speak at the event, becoming the youngest person on stage, surrounded by Nobel laureates and scientists. Initially, it was nerve-racking because it was my first time on a real stage. My mother helped me with how to talk and walk around the stage. My parents really helped me practise my presentation at home. Eventually, I watched a video about Einstein and Pythagoras which further inspired my choice of topic: the mystery of black holes." Shedding light on her interaction with Dr Sean Carroll there, one of the most celebrated cosmologists, whose influence had always fuelled her passion for the subject, she added, "I gathered my courage and went up to him and I told him about my interests. He is an amazing communicator blending Physics and Philosophy really well." Determined to spread her knowledge and raise awareness about the universe, she dedicated herself to sharing insights that could spark curiosity. Later, she met Dr Ayeha Miran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), who invited her to her office. There, she shared her book, which earned her representation at the prestigious Emirates Literature Festival. "Dr Miran is a very inspiring lady. She asked me several questions. I also want to translate my book into Arabic soon and hope that this book sparks an interest in others about the infinite cosmos and its mysteries."