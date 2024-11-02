UAE team wins 42 medals in Jiu-Jitsu World Championship

Photo: Supplied

The UAE team concluded its participation in the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship in Heraklion, Greece, with a total of 42 medals, 11 gold, 13 silver and 18 bronze medals.

The final day of the tournament saw the UAE's boys and girls shine in the U18 and U21 categories, winning eight medals, including two gold, four silver and two bronze medals.

In the U18 boys' category, Ahmed Andees won the gold medal in 69kg, Thani Al Mehairi won the silver medal in the same weight (69kg), while Abdulaziz Saud Al Akidi won the bronze medal in 77kg and Ali Al Tunaiji won the bronze medal in 85kg.

In the U21 (Girls) category, Mariam Al Ali won gold in 45kg, while Balqees Al Hashmi (48kg), Aysha Alshamsi (45kg) and Mahra Mahfouz (70kg) took silver.

Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, lauded the remarkable accomplishments of athletes at the world championship, highlighting the Federation's effective programmes for youth development and performance enhancement, which are bolstered by the ongoing support from the nation's leadership in promoting sports.

He said that the UAE national team achieved significant benefits from the tournament beyond just medals, highlighting the Federation's development of a talented group of young athletes who embody the future of the sport with their professionalism and commitment.

He emphasised that this achievement reflects the fruits of hard work and sound planning, and indicates that the future of jiu-jitsu in the UAE is promising.