UAE: Taking public bus to go from one emirate to another? How to plan your trip

Zainab Al Mansoori has also crafted a special scent as a tribute to Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation
Visiting the UAE for the first time and want to explore all that the different emirates have to offer? Or are you a resident hoping to travel outside your emirate?
If you are unsure of the public transport options for travelling between cities, read on. UAE has a public transport network that facilitates travel within as well as between emirates.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Different emirates have different transport platforms that help you navigate the stations, timings and fare requirements between cities. Access information online to plan your journey, hassle-free. Here's an overview of bus services that can take you from one emirate to another.
The RTA’s currently operating intercity bus services are E100, E101, E201, E303, E306, E307, E307A, E315, E400, E411, E16, and E700 between Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Hatta, Fujairah, and Al Ain.
Dubai Bus is fully operational from 4 am to 1 am (the next day).
Routes
The RTA is also operating two active routes from Dubai to Hatta.
This bus operates from 7am, to 7pm daily every two hours using deluxe coaches at a fare of Dh25 per rider per journey.
The bus passes by four tourist landmarks (Hatta Wadi Hub, Hatta Hill Park, Hatta Dam, and the Heritage Village). It operates from 7AM to 9PM daily every 30 minutes at a fare of AED2 per rider per bus stop.
Dubai intercity bus routes can be paid for through a Nol card.
For more information such as timings and fare, visit rta.ae
Want to travel to a different emirate from Sharjah? Buses from Sharjah can connect you to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Fujairah
To plan your intercity journey in more detail, follow these steps
If you are in Abu Dhabi, intercity buses connecting you to Sharjah and Dubai are conveniently available.
The RTA routes E100 and E101 seamlessly connect Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
The SRTA route 117R connects Abu Dhabi to a number of stops within Sharjah, at a fare of AED30.
To further plan your intercity journey from Abu Dhabi, visit https://darbi.itc.gov.ae/
If you are looking to travel between Ras Al Khaimah and other emirates, intercity buses connect Ras Al Khaimah to Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm al Quwain, Abu Dhabi, and Al Ain.
ALSO READ:
Zainab Al Mansoori has also crafted a special scent as a tribute to Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation
Many residents are enjoying a nine-day break, the year's lengthiest holiday
The royal was seen looking at the emirate from above, enjoying the scenic beauty
Children aged between 4 and 12 were allowed to put stamps on their own passports and interact with immigration officers
The kids visited Fun City and also went shopping for new clothes at Max, Oasis Mall
The leaders wished other worshippers at the mosques and musallahs on the joyous occasion
In festive spirit, authorities across different emirates have announced no-pay parking for certain days
Sheikh Mohamed even prayed to God to continue 'to bestow his blessings on our nation and grants peace and harmony to the people of the world'