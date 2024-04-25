UAE takes immediate action after detecting 'rainwater leaks' in some underground tanks

KT file photo

UAE authorities have confirmed that immediate action is being taken to address certain issues brought about by the unprecedented rainstorm on April 16. Power and water outages in some limited areas are being tackled, while the health ministry has ensured the safety of a small number of people reportedly affected by 'mixed water'.

The joint statement has been issued by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap).

There have been "some rainwater leaks in some underground tanks in limited areas of the country," the two ministries said in a media statement.

Teams of specialists have immediately inspected the quality of the affected water in the tanks, cleaned and disinfected it, and ensured its suitability for consumption. This is done through periodic tests in accredited laboratories that apply the highest quality standards and guidelines set by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the two ministries confirmed.

Mohap dealt with "a very limited number of cases that showed some symptoms of being affected by the mixed water". These patients, it added, were provided with necessary treatment and had been subsequently discharged from the hospital after their safety was ensured.

The health ministry had promptly taken all necessary measures and bolstered its facilities' capabilities since the UAE saw its heaviest rainfall in 75 years.

Guidelines rolled out

A set of guidelines has been set for storm-hit areas to ensure public health and safety.

Residents have been urged to avoid walking or swimming in pools of water that may contain contaminated material. Stagnant water, which could be a breeding ground for mosquitoes and other insects, should also be avoided.

The two ministries commended the efforts of the emergency and crisis management teams, the relevant authorities, and the specialist teams for their rapid response in tackling all challenges.

Urging the public to obtain information only from official sources, the authorities warned: "Circulating rumours may result in legal repercussions."

The two ministries have been working with local emergency and crisis management teams, the Emirates Water and Electricity Company (Ewec) , the Sharjah Electricity, Water, and Gas Authority (Sewa), and other local health departments.

