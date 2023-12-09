UAE: Take a selfie for chance to win Dh1 million in Abu Dhabi draw; how to join

File photo used for illustrative purposes

Published: Sat 9 Dec 2023, 10:34 AM Last updated: Sat 9 Dec 2023, 10:37 AM

Love taking selfies? Your next snap could get you a free raffle ticket in a draw that offers a Dh1-million jackpot.

Hypermarket chain LuLu Group International recently launched the third edition of its ‘Mall Millionaire’ raffle promo. Until January 6, shoppers who spend Dh200 at any of the 13 shopping malls of Line Investments and Property in Abu Dhabi will be eligible to enter the draw.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

But that's not all — mall-goers can also get a raffle ticket without having to spend anything.

At ‘Selfie Stations’ set up at malls, visitors just have to click a selfie with their family, post it on Instagram stories, and tag the respective malls using the hashtag #mallmillionaire3.0 and the mall’s name.

One lucky winner will be chosen daily by the mall management and will be contacted for registration purposes to enter the raffle draw.

“This edition of the ‘Mall Millionaire’ campaign promises to be an exciting shopping experience across our 13 malls in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra,” said Wajeb Al Khoury, director of Line Investments and Property, Lulu Group’s shopping mall development and management arm.

Apart from the Dh1-million jackpot, shoppers can win five Forthing electric vehicles, weekly and daily prizes, including Dh20,000 worth of Laka gift cards, and more. All 13 malls will be offering tempting deals and discounts, and hosting entertainment shows, winter-themed decorations, and activations.

Additionally, from December 22 to 24, malls will be offering up to 90 per cent discount as part of the festive sale.

Participating malls include Al Wahda Mall, Mushrif Mall, Khalidiyah Mall, Al Raha Mall, Mazyad Mall, Forsan Central Mall, Al Falah Central Mall, Madinat Zayed Shopping Centre and Gold Centre, Hameem Mall, and Mafraq Mall in Abu Dhabi as well as Al Foah Mall and Barari Outlet Mall in Al Ain and Al Dhafra Mall in Al Dhafra.

“This shopping fiesta offers shoppers the chance to enjoy incredible deals, rewards, entertainment shows, and discounts and the opportunity to win fantastic prizes, making every shopper feel like a winner,” Al Khoury said at Al Wahda Mall, where a multipurpose party hall was also launched.

Biju George, general manager of Line Investments, said the new campaign promises a festive and exhilarating experience.

Shop-and-win mechanics

Shoppers need to spend a minimum of Dh200 at any outlet of a mall and present a receipt to the customer service desk to enter the draw. Bills from different outlets of the same mall can be combined to reach Dh200. However, bills from different malls cannot be combined. The promotion excludes service outlets, money exchanges, banks, ATMs and other bill/utility payment kiosks.

Also, malls will jointly conduct a vox-pop social media campaign hashtagged #ifiwereamillionaire for visitors to express what they would do if they won Dh1 million, and most interesting answers will get a free coupon for the draw.

ALSO READ: