UAE: Take a look at oldest madrasa in the world at Sharjah International Book Fair

Photos: Supplied

Visitors to the ongoing Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) will be able to have a glimpse of the “oldest continually operating higher learning institution in the world”, founded between 857 and 859 AD in Fez, a city in northern Morocco.

The pavilion by House of Wisdom (HoW) at SIBF has created a special tribute to Morocco’s Al-Qarawiyyin University, which is recognised by Unesco and the Guinness World Records “as the oldest university or oldest continually operating higher learning institution in the world.”

First founded as a mosque by Fatima bint Muhammad Al-Fihriya, Al-Qarawiyyin then became a leading spiritual and educational centre or madrasa, before it was incorporated into Morocco's modern state university system in 1963.

According to SIBF organisers, visitors will get a virtual experience to see the different aspects of Al-Qarawiyyin’s heritage and its role in preserving and sharing knowledge across generations.

Replicas of treasured manuscripts

They will have a look at Al-Qarawiyyin library and find “a section devoted to one of the Arab world’s oldest libraries, famed for its collection of rare manuscripts.”

Visitors can view digital replicas of treasured manuscripts that trace back hundreds of years. Among them is a 3rd-century AH Holy Quran, meticulously written in large Kufic script on deer parchment, an ancient Andalusian translation of the Bible into Arabic, and a manuscript of Kitab al-Siyar by Abu Ishaq al-Fazari, dating to the same period.

Another highlight is a copy of Ibn Khaldun’s Kitāb Al-Ibar wa-dīwān Al-mubtadaʾ Wa-ăl-ḫabar, which UNESCO recognises as part of world heritage, alongside Aristotle’s Book of Ethics, and Abu Ishaq's Book of Expeditions. There are also manuscripts that have been preserved for more than 1200 years.

Influential Arab scholars

There are also digital displays that explore Al-Qarawiyyin’s transformation from a mosque to a madrasa in the 9th century AD, offering a deep dive into the lives of its most influential scholars, including Ibn Khaldun, Averroes, Ibn Hazm, and Al-Idrisi.

Visitors can learn about the university’s historic water clock, symbolising its innovative spirit and architectural heritage.

The digital displays also offer a virtual window into Al-Qarawiyyin’s architectural evolution, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the stories of those who contributed to its rich intellectual landscape.

Using VR (virtual reality) headsets, visitors can also explore Al-Qarawiyyin’s distinctive Islamic architecture, including its iconic green domes, intricately carved wooden mihrab, and the central courtyard fountain. According to SIBF, the partially open ceiling of the university’s main courtyard creates a visually stunning moment, inviting viewers to experience the serenity of Al-Qarawiyyin’s spaces.