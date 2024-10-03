UAE suspends mobile numbers of several telemarketers, imposes fines over violations

Published: Thu 3 Oct 2024, 8:40 AM Last updated: Thu 3 Oct 2024, 9:13 AM

UAE authorities have clamped down heavily on unwanted and deceptive telemarketing calls amid new regulations, penalising several individuals for breaking the law.

The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) has penalised several individuals as the authority detected more than 2,000 violations.

The penalties include imposing financial fines and suspending the numbers of several individuals. This action has been taken according to Cabinet Resolutions Nos. 56 and 57 of 2024, which prohibits individuals from using their personal numbers for marketing purposes.

According to the law, if an individual makes a marketing phone call for products and services through a phone number that is licensed under his/her name, a fine of Dh5,000 will be imposed. All the numbers of fixed or mobile phones that are registered under his/her name will also be cut off until payment, for a first violation.

A second violation by the individual will lead to financial penalty of Dh20,000 in addition to cutting all numbers under his/her name for 3 months. The penalty increases to Dh50,000 and he/she will be prevented from getting any service from the telecommunication companies in the UAE for 12 months in case the person commits the same violation for a third time within 30 days.

The crackdown aims to protect UAE residents from deceptive and intrusive telemarketing calls as the country introduced new regulations in August 2024.

These regulations put restrictions on cold callers, such as calling customers only from 9 am to 6 pm; not calling residents again the same day if he/she rejects the service or product in the first call; and preventing telemarketers from using any measures or tactics to persuade customers to buy products or services.