UAE: Surprise WhatsApp letter from Indian PM Modi raises questions among residents

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in Jagtial, Telangana on Monday. Photo: PTI

Indian expatriates in the UAE, alongside individuals from various nationalities including Emiratis, Britons, and Pakistanis, were surprised to receive a WhatsApp message on their smartphones originating from an Indian number over the weekend. The message sought feedback and suggestions on the Indian government's schemes and initiatives, accompanied by a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the form of a PDF attachment.

In the letter, issued on the eve of the announcement of the general elections, Prime Minister Modi expressed the importance of receiving ideas, suggestions, and support in fulfilling the resolve to build a prosperous India. While some recipients found the unsolicited message pleasantly surprising, others, particularly non-Indians, were left scratching their heads, wondering about their involvement.

Dubai-based Pakistani journalist Asma Zain expressed her bewilderment regarding the message's relevance to her. "I received the message at midnight. It left me wondering: what sort of suggestions could Mr. Modi possibly need from me? And more importantly, should I even be providing them?"

Fahad Siddiqui, another Pakistani, echoed the sentiment, after receiving the message on his longstanding Etisalat number. "It's all very strange," he remarked.

Likewise, a British resident of Dubai, who had recently travelled to India for work, found himself receiving the same message, initially assuming it pertained to his professional engagements.

"I am curious how they got our numbers," said an Indian.

Additionally, several Emiratis reported receiving the letter.

Prime Minister Modi, seeking a third term in office, has set ambitious goals for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies, aiming to secure over 400 seats in the upcoming elections. Central to the BJP's campaign is the promise of a developed India by 2047, encapsulated in the Viksit Bharat agenda, which envisions social changes, technological innovations, and economic reforms to elevate India's global standing.

Addressing the recipients as "my dear family members," in alignment with the BJP's "Modi Ka Parivaar" (Modi's family) narrative, the Prime Minister acknowledged the decade-long partnership with the citizens, highlighting the transformative impact of government schemes on people's lives as a significant achievement.

However, opposition parties have criticised the BJP's outreach efforts, alleging political propaganda disguised as citizen feedback. The Kerala Congress denounced the attached PDF as mere campaign material, criticising Prime Minister Modi of 'misusing' government resources for political gain. Many recipients also expressed concerns over the perceived breach of their data privacy.

Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor took to the social media platform X on Monday to share screenshots of a LinkedIn post by UAE-based consultant Anthony J Permal, along with the comments.

Anthony shared a screenshot of the Viksit Bharat Sampark Whatsapp message and wrote, "Yesterday multiple nationalities in the UAE received a 'personal' WhatsApp message from Indian PM Modi, addressed to Indians abroad, in what can only be described as a blatant violation of privacy laws and etiquette. "It was received by thousands of non Indians on their private mobile numbers," Anthony added. "How did the BJP and the Indian government get a hold of our numbers? And how can it just blatantly spam non-Indians in the thousands? So much for an ethical government," he asked.

In February, BJP president J P Nadda launched 'Viksit Bharat Modi ki guarantee' video vans, soliciting suggestions from citizens nationwide to shape the party's manifesto for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

