UAE: Supermarkets see no major impact on food supply despite regional tensions

Published: Thu 3 Oct 2024, 1:36 PM

Amid regional tensions, retailers in the UAE are not seeing any major impact on the supply of imported fruits, vegetables and other goods, they told Khaleej Times.

UAE shops and traders source various commodities from Lebanon, Palestine and Iran, including tomatoes, stone fruits, herbs, potatoes, watermelons, grapes and many other household goods.

Despite the crisis in Beirut, the war in Gaza, and rising regional tensions, retailers have assured that the supply chain would remain stable because they said they don't depend on a single source market.

Kamal Vachani, group director and partner at Al Maya Group, said they are committed to ensuring a steady supply of fresh produce to its customers in the UAE, especially in light of recent disruptions.

Besides, the UAE has been successfully producing various fresh vegetables locally, he said.

“By leveraging local agricultural capabilities alongside our international sourcing strategies, we are well positioned to meet the needs of our customers in the UAE effectively. This local sourcing strategy means that any shortages in imported products will have minimal impact on consumers, as they can rely on homegrown produce,” said Al Maya’s group director.

Another retailer, Safeer Market, confirmed nothing has been affected so far.

"Logistics is still going well without any interruption. We never depend on a specific supplier or particular country of origin, the local market can cover any out-of-stock items as well as the powerful platforms supported by the government,” said Ashraf El Gamal, fresh food manager at Safeer Market.

He said Safeer Group faced many similar challenges and situations in the past 40 years and had dealt with them well. “(We) will continue to welcome the customers every morning along with fair prices as we are willing to bear any additional cost that may pop up for a certain period,” he said.

Flight cancellations

Many UAE and foreign airlines cancelled flights to and from Lebanon, Iran, Iraq, Jordan and Israel due to military conflict. Dozens of flights were grounded and delayed after Iran fired missiles at Israel, which later issued threats of retaliation.

The UAE has been heavily investing in food security to ensure a sustainable food supply for residents. The government is targeting to reduce food imports from 90 per cent to 50 per cent by 2050.

In 2023, total food imports amounted to $23 billion, while food exports reached $6.6 billion. During the first half of the year, the sector experienced a 20 per cent growth in total trade. Food imports increased by 23 per cent, and exports saw a 19 per cent rise.