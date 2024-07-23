UAE summer: Yoga, sports, fitness activities move indoors as temperatures on the rise

Dubai Police have asked motorists to be extra cautious
With summer heating up, an increasing number of shopping malls, recreational facilities, and venues like the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) are hosting indoor fitness activities and programmes for community members to remain healthy and maintain an active lifestyle.
A variety of sports events are underway this month and extend into August until the summer season ends. Such indoor facilities offer a perfect setting away from the scorching sun for community members of all ages to work out.
The Abu Dhabi Sports Council has been running activities ranging from football and padel to badminton, basketball, volleyball, tennis, and cricket at ADNEC. Community members can also explore a functional fitness zone, a 1km running track, a cycling zone, an inflatable obstacle course, and more. They can get comprehensive health assessments, including blood pressure and sugar tests and dietician consultations. The third edition of the Abu Dhabi Summer Sports runs till August 23 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi and till August 25 at ADNEC Centre Al Ain.
The Galleria Al Maryah Island has been promoting a healthy and active lifestyle through its ongoing community fitness programmes. Individuals can participate in yoga, Zumba, and walking classes. These activities have been designed to improve fitness levels while bonding with fellow community members. These classes are free for all. Session timings and bookings can be found at the mall’s official website.
Bawabat Al Sharq Mall in the suburban area of Baniyas has been hosting healthy lifestyle programmes. An indoor ‘Fun Run’ in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council saw community members compete in a friendly ambiance with a 1km track dedicated to entry-level contestants and a 3km track for those seeking a challenge and seasoned athletes. The mall management, in a statement, noted that the turnout exceeded expectations. Recently, trained instructors led several programmes, including fencing, exercise, and health awareness tips to strengthen bonds among youngsters and families.
Hudayriyat Island, a premier sports and leisure hub, has several activities for all ages this July and August. The latest highlight event was an indoor rowing championship within the state-of-the-art space of 321 Sports Dome, the largest indoor sports dome in the region. Featuring five one-hour heats, the competition saw individuals and teams test their prowess on Concept2 rowers.
