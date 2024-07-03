UAE summer: When will it rain next? All you need to know

KT Photo: File

Published: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 2:35 PM Last updated: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 2:45 PM

The UAE is likely to experience sporadic summer rains in the upcoming weeks that will last till the end of summer in September, with no rainfall forecast till this weekend.

While the country is currently going through a lull phase, summer rains are not uncommon as the UAE experiences monsoon low pressure from India, the national weather forecaster said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Recently, torrential rains in northeast India sparked heavy flooding with more than a million people impacted by the floods in the south Asian country.

Meanwhile, closer to home, houses in the city of Sanaa in Yemen are collapsing under heavy rains, as months of floods and storms assail the country.

Here’s a look at all you need to know about the summer rains to understand how and when will it impact the UAE.

When does the UAE anticipate the next bout of rainfall this summer?

Dr Ahmed Habib from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), in a recent interview with Khaleej Times said, “The UAE is expecting rainfall in the next few weeks, as rain is standard during the summer months and typically lasts until September 23. In the eastern part of the country there will be a formation of the convective clouds. However, there is no immediate forecast for rain over the next few days.”

What factors influence the weather patterns and precipitation in the country especially in the month of July?

Habib highlighted that July is a summer month with rising temperatures due to the spread of thermal lows, particularly from the India monsoon low pressure system.

The eastern and southern mountains experience cloud formation, driven by high temperatures, often leading to afternoon rain in some interior areas.

It’s explained in the current weather pattern, the extension of the Indian monsoon towards our region brings easterly winds. As these winds carry moisture from the eastern part of the UAE's sea, water vapour condenses, turning into liquid. This humid air rises to higher altitudes, particularly in the afternoons.

“In summer there is a likelihood of the effect of the (Indian) monsoon over our area. Currently, India and Yemen are experiencing monsoon,” Habib added.

When did it last rain last this summer?

In the third week of June, the country experienced intermittent rainfall ranging from light to heavy showers, coinciding with the official onset of summer.

On June 29, areas like Al Musseili and Shauka in Ras Al Khaimah saw rain, accompanied by hail in Filli, Sharjah. Since then, the weather has remained relatively dry.