UAE students win award for best comprehensive presentation at second Gulf Arts Festival

Published: Sat 4 May 2024, 5:44 PM

Students from the UAE won the award for the best comprehensive presentation at the second Gulf Arts Festival for general education students in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

The festival was organised by the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States in collaboration with the Ministry of Education in the UAE, from April 30 to May 3, with the participation of 120 students in three main tracks including school theatre, Arabic calligraphy, and visual arts.

The closing ceremony of the festival was attended by Ismail Abdallah, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Arab Theatre Institute; Secretary General of Arab Theatre Institute, Dr. Issa Saleh Al-Hammadi, Director of Arabic Language Education Centre for the Gulf States.

Dr. Abdulrahman Mohammed Alasmi, Director-General of the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States, affirmed that the Gulf Arts Festival represents a Gulf artistic manifestation that enhances fraternal competition among students of public education in the Gulf countries, develops their confidence, social skills, and stimulates their creativity.

He explained that the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States is keen for the arts to have a valued place and space in its programmes, believing in their role in addressing social issues, enhancing relationships between individuals and groups, strengthening bonds of affection among them, as well as fostering feelings of loyalty and belonging.

