UAE: Students perform skits, roller-skate to persuade parents for breast cancer screenings

Pupils went the extra mile to persuade parents to avail free screenings offered by Burjeel Holdings’ mammogram truck

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 31 Oct 2023, 11:08 AM

A private school in Abu Dhabi turned pink and held vibrant activities as part of a day-long campaign to raise awareness of breast cancer.

Held during a parent-teacher meeting, students of Abu Dhabi Indian School highlighted the importance of early screening and detection of one of the most common cancers among women globally.

From performing skits to visiting classrooms on roller skates with banners in hand, students went the extra mile to persuade parents to avail free screenings offered by Burjeel Holdings’ mammogram truck.

“We held a campaign to raise awareness about breast cancer and the significance of checkups. We planned it on a day of the parent-teacher meeting to ensure maximum participation and impact,” Neeraj Bhargava, principal of Abu Dhabi Indian School, said about the campaign organised to mark World Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“Our school staff and most of the parents came dressed in pink. It was heartwarming to see children perform skits to spread the word, and some go on skates around the corridors with banners urging parents to do screenings.”

Bhargava pointed out that not just women but men also opted to do checkups.

“Men can get breast cancer too. They also did screenings in the mammogram truck.”

Breast cancer is among the most prevalent forms of cancer in the UAE. Breast lump or thickening, a change in size, shape, or appearance of a breast, and abnormal nipple discharge are the signs and symptoms of breast cancer.

Dr Nyla Khan, consultant breast radiologist at Burjeel Medical City, emphasised the importance of regular screenings. “Early detection is the key to successfully treating breast cancer. Mammograms are a safe and effective way to detect abnormalities in breast tissue before they become life-threatening. We are thankful to the Department of Health and the Ministry of Health and Prevention for helping us make this campaign possible,” Dr Nyla noted.

Several risk factors contribute to the development of breast cancer, including age, genetic mutations, familial history of breast and ovarian cancer, excessive weight or obesity, and an unhealthy lifestyle. Therefore, it is crucial for community members, especially women of all ages to be vigilant and proactive in their breast health.

