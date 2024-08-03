UAE strongly condemns 'terrorist attack' in Mogadishu

They assured that the police station continues to provide services and welcome customers
The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that took place in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, killing and injuring dozens of innocent people.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law.
The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathies to the government and people of the Federal Republic of Somalia, to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, and wished the speedy recovery of all the injured.
ALSO READ:
They assured that the police station continues to provide services and welcome customers
Teams from 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' have set up dozens of shelter tents for families who have been forced to leave their homes
Not giving priority to pedestrians in the places designated for their crossing carries a fine of Dh500 and six black points
ICP will undertake all necessary measures, including waiving overstay fines and legal consequences
The Minister of State commended the endeavours of the Republic of Angola and the African Union that led to securing this agreement
It covers inspections of engine oil, brake fluid, coolant, and air filters, among others
Ali Saeed Alkaabi is helping people navigate their legal challenges, offering them advice as well as legal solution
It was not immediately clear if more people had been trapped and were feared dead, an elected community official said