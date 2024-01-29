UAE

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack on US military base in Jordan

The ministry wished for a speedy recovery for all those injured

Published: Mon 29 Jan 2024, 7:23 PM

Last updated: Mon 29 Jan 2024, 7:28 PM

The UAE strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a US military base near the Jordanian-Syrian border, resulting in the death and injury of a number of people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed its solidarity with Jordan and expressed its support for all measures taken by the Kingdom to protect its security and stability.

It also renewed its firm position and permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that aim to destabilize security and stability, and are incompatible with international law.

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the United States government and its friendly people, and to the families of the victims as a result of this heinous crime. It also wished for a speedy recovery for all those injured.

