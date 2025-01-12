UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack on military site in Benin

KT Photo: Shihab

The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a military site in Benin, resulting in the deaths of soldiers.

The attack took place in the Alibori area of ​​Benin.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed, in a statement, that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that aim to destabilise security and stability and are inconsistent with international law.

The authority also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government of Benin, its people, and the families and relatives of the victims of this heinous attack.