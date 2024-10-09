UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack in Karachi

The attack resulted in the death of two Chinese and one Pakistani, in addition to injuring a number of innocent people
File Photo
The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that occurred on a road near Karachi Airport in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, which resulted in the death of two Chinese citizens and one Pakistani national, as well as injuries to several innocent people.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law.
The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Pakistan, to the government and people of China, and to the families of the victims of this terrorist crime, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.
ALSO READ: