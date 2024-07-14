UAE: Sheikh Mohamed condemns shooting incident against former US president Donald Trump

The government authority announced the road closure on social media platform X
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed has condemned the shooting incident that targeted former US President Donald Trump, which led to his injury as well as the death of one person and injuries to others.
In a social media post, Sheikh Mohamed said: "We stand in solidarity with former US President Donald Trump and those affected by the Pennsylvania incident. The UAE condemns in the strongest terms all forms of violence and terrorism."
The shooting incident took place during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
On July 13, Saturday, Donald Trump was shot in the ear during a campaign rally, streaking the Republican presidential candidate's blood across his face and prompting his security agents to swarm him, before he emerged and pumped his fist in the air, appearing to mouth the words "Fight! Fight! Fight!"
In a statement earlier today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere sympathy over the tragic incident. The authority also expressed its solidarity with presidential candidate Trump and his family, as well as with the government and people of the US, and offered its heartfelt wishes for a full and speedy recovery.
Furthermore, the authority said the Emirates expressed its strong condemnation of these criminal and extremist acts. The Ministry also mentioned that the UAE rejects all forms of violence.
The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the United States, and to the family of the victim of this heinous crime, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.
(With inputs from wam)
