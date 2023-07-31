UAE strongly condemns Pakistan terror attack in Bajaur region

The initiative targets national service recruits and high school graduates by combining the theoretical and practical driving tests
The UAE strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted the Bajaur region in northwest Pakistan, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement expressing UAE's condemnation of the criminal acts taken place.
It further rejected all forms of violence and terrorism that aim to destabilize security and stability and contradict human values and principles.
The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Pakistani government, its people, and the families and relatives of the victims of the terrorist act, wishing for a speedy recovery of all those injured.
ALSO READ:
The initiative targets national service recruits and high school graduates by combining the theoretical and practical driving tests
Expressing their gratitude, the father-son duo said they had previously met only virtually
Penalties include fines of up to Dh20,000
Residents can participate in the promotion only if they have a UAE phone number, Emirates ID and are an Adnoc Rewards member
Over 3,500 retailers at 25 malls are taking part in Abu Dhabi's Shopping Season, with other emirates unleashing their own offers
From August 5 to 2 September, one lucky participant will win AED 50,000 in 22K gold coins every week
Awareness campaign has also been launched in partnership with the other GCC pension and social security authorities
The multicultural destination say kiosk and food cart partners have witnessed 'impressive returns' on their investments