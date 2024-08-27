UAE strongly condemns Israeli minister's remarks on building synagogue in Al Aqsa mosque

Institutions prepared well in advance to organise various engaging ice breaker activities between students and teachers
The UAE strongly condemned and denounced the statements of an Israeli minister regarding the establishment of a synagogue in Al Aqsa Mosque.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement, stressed for the need for Israel to respect the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and not to tamper with it.
The authority also reiterated the UAE's firm position on providing full protection for Al Aqsa Mosque and to stop serious and provocative violations therein.
It also stressed the importance of respecting the role of Jordan in caring for holy sites and endowments in accordance with international law and the historical status quo, and not to tamper with the authority of the Jerusalem Endowments Administration and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs.
It also expressed the Emirates' full solidarity and support towards Jordan and all measures it takes to preserve the holy sites
