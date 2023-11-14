UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE strongly condemns Israeli attack on Qatari organisation in Gaza

Ministry stresses that immediate priority is to preserve civilian lives, ensure immediate, safe delivery of humanitarian aid

By WAM

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

How to boost your memory power: Psychological tricks and tips
File photo
File photo

Published: Tue 14 Nov 2023, 7:23 AM

Last updated: Tue 14 Nov 2023, 8:06 AM

The UAE has strongly condemned the Israeli attack targeting the Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza headquarters.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed the UAE’s categorical rejection of the targeting of this committee, and all organisations and civilian facilities in the Gaza Strip. The ministry stresses that the immediate priority is to preserve the lives of civilians and ensure the immediate, safe, sustainable, and unhindered delivery of humanitarian, relief and medical aid.

The ministry reaffirmed the need for an immediate ceasefire to prevent further loss of life, reiterating the importance of protecting civilians and civilian institutions, according to international law including international treaties, and the need to ensure that they are not targeted during conflict.

The UAE called on the international community to intensify efforts to avoid further fuelling the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, and to advance all efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just peace, while preventing the region from being drawn into new levels of violence, tension and instability.

ALSO READ:


More news from UAE