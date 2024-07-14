UAE strongly condemns continuing Israeli attacks in Gaza, targeting camps for displaced people

The 'Soqia' campaign aims to alleviate the effects of the summer heat
The UAE has condemned and denounced in the strongest terms the continuing Israeli violations in the Gaza Strip, and the most recent targeting of camps for displaced people in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, which led to numerous deaths and injuries to dozens of innocent civilians.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the importance of ensuring the immediate, safe, sustainable, and unhindered delivery of humanitarian, relief and medical aid to the brotherly Palestinians.
The Ministry reaffirmed the need for an immediate ceasefire to prevent further loss of life, reiterating the importance of protecting civilians and civilian institutions, according to international law including international treaties.
The UAE called on the international community to intensify efforts to avoid further fuelling the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, and to advance all efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just peace.
Qatar condemned, in the strongest terms, the horrific attack by Israeli occupation forces targeting the tents of displaced persons in the Al Mawasi area of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, resulting in the martyrdom and injury of hundreds of unarmed civilians, considering it a shocking and brutal massacre and a new chapter in the ongoing series of crimes by the occupation against the Palestinian people and humanity as a whole.
In a statement on Saturday carried by Qatar News Agency (QNA), the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated that the repeated heinous crimes of the occupation, within the context of its continuous war on Gaza, underscore the urgent need for immediate international action to end this brutal aggression and provide protection for the Palestinian people. The Ministry warned that Israeli occupation's disregard for Palestinian blood and its repeated attempts to impose a fait accompli and strip Palestinians of their rights guaranteed by international law will undermine international efforts aimed at implementing the two-state solution, thereby expanding the cycle of violence in the region and threatening international peace and security.
The Ministry reaffirmed the State of Qatar's steadfast position on the just Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including the establishment of an independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.
