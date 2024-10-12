Sat, Oct 12, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 9, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon32.8°C

UAE strongly condemns attack on UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon

The country also emphasised its support for international efforts aimed at reducing escalation and achieving an immediate ceasefire

Published: Sat 12 Oct 2024, 6:00 PM

Updated: Sat 12 Oct 2024, 6:24 PM

The UAE has strongly condemned the attack on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) peacekeeping mission, which resulted in the injury of a number of members of the international force.

Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, affirmed that the UAE strongly condemned the attack on international troops. She emphasised that targeting peacekeeping missions is in contravention of the principles of international law and UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

Nusseibeh stressed the UAE's firm support for Lebanon, its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and its support for the important role of UNIFIL’s peacekeeping efforts in Lebanon.

She also reiterated the UAE’s support of international efforts aimed at reducing escalation and achieving an immediate ceasefire.

Furthermore, she expressed the UAE’s solidarity with countries taking part in the UNIFIL mission whose soldiers were injured. She also wished for a speedy recovery to all injured peacekeepers.

