UAE strongly condemns attack on Slovak PM

The UAE's foreign minister has strongly condemned the attack on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, said he was "deeply saddened to hear about the heinous crime".
Fico fought for his life in hospital Wednesday after being shot multiple times in what the government called a "political assault".
Surgeons spent hours battling to save the 59-year-old populist leader after the attack, which has been condemned around the world.
Sheikh Abdulla offered his heartfelt wishes for Fico's speedy recovery.
He reaffirmed the UAE's "categorical condemnation of such criminal and hateful acts of extremism, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence".
(With inputs from AFP)
