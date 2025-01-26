UAE strongly condemns attack on Saudi hospital in Sudan; calls for protection of civilians

KT photo: Shihab

The UAE has strongly condemned the attack on the Saudi hospital in El Fasher, western Sudan, which resulted in numerous deaths and injuries to innocent civilians. This attack is being denounced as a clear violation of international humanitarian law.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, reiterated the UAE's position in calling for a peaceful resolution to the conflict, urging an immediate ceasefire and the protection of civilians and civilian institutions.

He called for urgent action to protect civilians and prevent further deterioration of the humanitarian situation, stressing the importance of collective action to achieve peace and stability in Sudan. He also emphasised the need to safeguard medical facilities, institutions, healthcare workers, and ensure they are not targeted during conflicts.

Additionally, Sheikh Shakhboot underscored the importance of all parties adhering to their legal and humanitarian obligations outlined in the Jeddah Declaration, as well as the principles set by the Aligned for Advancing Lifesaving and Peace in Sudan (ALPS) Group.

Sheikh Shakhboot also expressed his condolences and sympathy to the people of Sudan and the families of the victims, offering his wishes for the swift recovery of the injured.

Similarly, Saudi Arabia condemned the attack on the Saudi hospital in El Fasher, which resulted in casualties.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned this "violation of international humanitarian law" and called for the protection of health and humanitarian workers.