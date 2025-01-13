'UAE stands with Lebanon' campaign concludes; Dh190 million, 6000 tonnes of relief materials collected

'UAE stands with Lebanon' campaign, which was launched early October last year and continued until January 6, has collected nearly Dh200 million and up to 6,000 tonnes of urgent relief materials to help in early recovery from the humanitarian crisis, including that of the people displaced to neighbouring Syria.

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that the massive response to the "UAE stands with Lebanon" campaign reflected the humanitarian and civilisational ethos of the country at the levels of the community, leadership, and government.

The gesture, he said, stems from the great legacy of the founding father the Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan who had emphasised the importance of extending a helping hand to all peoples in the throes of wars and disasters.

President Sheikh Mohamed thanked all segments of the UAE community – citizens and residents, institutions, government agencies, private entities – for their prompt and generous response to the campaign through financial and in-kind contributions. He added that showing fraternal solidarity with people in distress across the globe regardless of their race, creed, political and ideological orientation and ethnicity had been a collective characteristic of the UAE community.

The UAE had initially allocated US$100 million as urgent relief for the campaign, in addition to US$30 million for Lebanese displaced to Syria. A total of 22 planes and two ships loaded with food and medical supplies, shelter materials and other essentials were dispatched during the past three months in coordination with relevant Lebanese and international authorities such as the World Health Organisation, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.