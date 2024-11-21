UAE: Some Filipino expats lose contact with families back home as typhoons destroy homes, cut power lines

Photo: AFP

Days after a trio of consecutive tropical cyclones wreaked havoc in the Philippines, some Filipinos in the UAE were still unable to speak to their families back home, leaving them reliant on social media posts and news reports of the situation in their respective communities.

Dubai resident Lani Catapang, 41, whose family lives in Dilasag, a municipality in the province of Aurora that was badly hit by the latest typhoon Man-Yi (local name: Pepito), told Khaleej Times: “Many houses have been flattened in my region. The roof of my house was gone. I haven’t been able to speak to my family for the past four days. This month’s salary will be spent repairing our house.”

Catapang told Khaleej Times the last time she communicated with her parents and siblings was on Sunday, November 17, when Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 5 was raised over parts of Aurora, and neighbouring provinces of Quirino and Nueva Vizcaya as Man-Yi made its landfall. The roof of their one-storey house was carried away by the strong winds.

On Tuesday, November 19, the local government of Aurora province declared a state of calamity due to the combined effects of typhoons Toraji (local name: Nika), Usagi (local name: Ofel) and Man-Yi (Pepito). The streak of cyclones affected displaced more than 61,000 people across the province which is located in the eastern part of Central Luzon region, facing the Philippine Sea.

The only consolation for Catapang was when she saw on local media reports that clean-up operations were underway to remove felled trees, repair communication and electric lines, and clear debris blocking roads and waterways.

No casualties were reported by local authorities but thousands of homes were damaged, and heavy losses were sustained in agriculture, infrastructure, and small businesses in Aurora.

In total, according to the Philippine government, the three typhoons affected more than three million people or 820,000 families across 34 provinces. About half a million individuals were displaced due to the three tropical cyclones, and thousands remained in evacuation centres.

Never seen such devastation

Another Dubai resident, J Rom Anoling dela Cruz, 36, whose family lives in Isabela, said he has never seen such devastation, and never in recent history that three cyclones in a row affected his province in the northern Philippines.

He noted that, on average, the Philippines gets 20 storms and typhoons in one year. Since last week of October, however, six have hit the country, including four in November (Typhoon Marce hit the Philippines early November). A total of 163 people died in the past six storms.

Super typhoon Man-yi left the Philippines on Monday, November 18, but as of Wednesday, several areas in Isabela remained flooded. The provincial government also declared a state of calamity on Tuesday due to massive flooding that submerged houses, killed livestock, and caused millions of agricultural and infrastructure losses.

Dela Cruz said the main source of his parents’ income – a fish pond – was destroyed. Water also entered their house up to chest-deep. He added: “Until now, there is no electricity in our town, and there’s only intermittent network signal. Thankfully, relief goods were sent to my family.”

Another heavily damaged by Typhoon Man-Yi was Catanduanes in the typhoon-prone Bicol region, south of the capital Manila.

Gian Sarmiento said no deaths have been reported but his family and the entire province need urgent aid as power and water supply were still down. “I can only get information from social and local media but I’m unable to call my parents,” he added, noting that more 750,000 people took refuge in emergency shelters, including churches and a shopping mall in their island-province. Meanwhile, Lorely Magdaraog, 43, said her town in Milaor, Camarines Sur, was spared from Typhoon Man-Yi but her family has yet to recover from the impact of Typhoon Trami (Kristine) that happened in last week of October. Magdaraog shared photos of her house submerged in flood, and almost all their family belongings and home appliances were left floating. She added her daughter had to be rescued by neighbours before the water reached the ceiling of their one-storey house. Recovery phase On Tuesday, the Philippine Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)said government authorities will continue to release humanitarian assistance and introduce interventions to affected residents, such as emergency cash transfer and cash-for-work scheme. Priority will be given to the provinces of Aurora, Catanduanes, Cagayan, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya and Camarines Sur, DSWD added. As for the Filipino expats whose families were affected by the storms, they have been scrambling to immediately send money back home. Catapang summed up the situation: “This month’s salary will be spent repairing our house.” ALSO READ: Floods strike thousands of houses in northern Philippines