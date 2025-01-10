UAE: Some fans spend over Dh3,600, travel from abroad to watch Coldplay in Abu Dhabi

KT Photo: Muhammad Sajjad

As Coldplay tickets sold out within minutes in some countries, some people opted to fly to the UAE to see the British rock band put on a spectacular show in Abu Dhabi.

Those travelling from abroad revealed to Khaleej Times how much they spent on flight tickets and accommodation.

Azharuddin Syed, from Pune, India, decided to travel to the UAE because of his love for Coldplay. He hoped he could get see them in India, but tickets sold out at an alarming rate. “I have been an ardent fan for close to 10 years and was very excited when their shows were announced in India. But unfortunately, I could not secure the tickets in spite of giving it my best as everything got sold out literally within minutes,” Syed said.

This will be his second time visiting the UAE, with Syed staying in the country for only five days. He is spending more than Dh3,600, including flight tickets, accommodation, and some sightseeing whilst he is in the country. Syed said he will be using the free shuttle bus service which departs from Expo City Dubai as his accommodation is in the city and parking at the venue will be unavailable.

Azharuddin Syed

As reported earlier by Khaleej Times, Abu Dhabi hotel prices soared by 30 per cent this weekend, coinciding with the four-night concert starting January 9. Additionally, short-term rental properties are also increasing in set key areas in Dubai, with occupancy rates exceeding 80 per cent, according to real estate company Allsopp and Allsopp.

Utkarsh Rally came to the UAE this week to attend the show, but he won’t be staying for long. He will be attending the first night of the concert on January 9 and heading back home the day after. “I tried very hard to get a ticket in India, but it got sold so quickly that I could’ve even advance in the waiting queue. I finally decided to travel to Abu Dhabi and tick off one of my dreams from the bucket list,” he said.

Rally said he’s spending roughly around Dh850 for accommodation in Dubai, and around Dh1,500 for return flight tickets to India.