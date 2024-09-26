Photo: Wam

Published: Thu 26 Sep 2024, 4:19 PM Last updated: Thu 26 Sep 2024, 4:49 PM

Four members of the UAE Armed Forces who died in an accident while on duty were transporting ammunition inside one of the camps when the incident happened, a top defence official said in a statement.

Nine others were injured in the same accident that took place on Tuesday evening, September 24, according to the Ministry of Defence.

Those who passed away were identified as Nahyan Al Marzouqi, Ahmed Al Shehhi, Nasser Al Balooshi, and Abdulaziz Al Taniji.

Matar Salem Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence, who visited the soldiers' families on Thursday, said in a statement: "We offer our sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the martyrs, who gave their pure souls while carrying out the tasks of transporting some ammunition inside one of the camps in the country.”

A senior delegation of senior officers from the Ministry of Defence, headed by Matar Salem Al Dhaheri, offered their condolences to the families of those who were killed.

During their visit to the mourning councils today, the delegation expressed their sincere condolences and sympathy to the families, asking God Almighty to "bestow His vast mercy upon them, to place them among the righteous, martyrs and the pious, to grant them a place in His spacious gardens and to inspire their families with patience and solace".

He added that the soldiers injured are currently receiving the best healthcare services in the country, and wished them continued health and safety.

The funeral service for some of the soldiers was held in Ajman on Wednesday.