Packs bought through secondary marketplaces may not be valid for entry to the destination, it said
Four members of the UAE Armed Forces who died in an accident while on duty were transporting ammunition inside one of the camps when the incident happened, a top defence official said in a statement.
Nine others were injured in the same accident that took place on Tuesday evening, September 24, according to the Ministry of Defence.
Those who passed away were identified as Nahyan Al Marzouqi, Ahmed Al Shehhi, Nasser Al Balooshi, and Abdulaziz Al Taniji.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Matar Salem Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence, who visited the soldiers' families on Thursday, said in a statement: "We offer our sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the martyrs, who gave their pure souls while carrying out the tasks of transporting some ammunition inside one of the camps in the country.”
A senior delegation of senior officers from the Ministry of Defence, headed by Matar Salem Al Dhaheri, offered their condolences to the families of those who were killed.
During their visit to the mourning councils today, the delegation expressed their sincere condolences and sympathy to the families, asking God Almighty to "bestow His vast mercy upon them, to place them among the righteous, martyrs and the pious, to grant them a place in His spacious gardens and to inspire their families with patience and solace".
He added that the soldiers injured are currently receiving the best healthcare services in the country, and wished them continued health and safety.
The funeral service for some of the soldiers was held in Ajman on Wednesday.
Dubai's Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, visited the injured on Wednesday. He offered his "deepest condolences to the leadership and people of the UAE on the martyrdom of four brave UAE Armed Forces men who lost their lives in an accident in the country while in the line of duty."
Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, also offered his condolences on the passing of the soldiers.
The leader offered his sympathies in a statement: "We pray to God Almighty to have mercy on their souls and make heaven their eternal abode with their brothers who achieved the honour of martyrdom."
ALSO READ:
Packs bought through secondary marketplaces may not be valid for entry to the destination, it said
The visit is a diplomatic milestone that will solidify the UAE’s role on the global stage as a bridge between East and West, he said
Winners of the Finest Surprise draw which is conducted for one luxury car and motorbike are currently unreachable
Sharjah's Ruler and Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince offered their sympathies to the Al Mualla family
This partnership will facilitate secure Shariah-compliant transactions through the DMCC Tradeflow platform
The President reiterated that the youth of the UAE are its real wealth
The injured personnel have received the necessary medical care
The agreement will strengthen the economic partnership between the two nations, increase trade exchange, reduce customs violations and illicit trade, a top official said