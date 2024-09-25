Watch: UAE soldiers killed in accident while on duty laid to rest

The funeral prayers for soldiers in Ajman.Photos: WAM

Published: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 8:04 PM Last updated: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 8:54 PM

The funeral prayers for soldiers Nasser Mohammed Yousef Al Balushi and Abdul Aziz Saeed Sabt Al Tunaiji, who passed away after an accident while on duty, were performed today at Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Al Jurf area in Ajman. The accident took place on September 24.

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, performed the funeral prayer after Maghrib.

Watch video of funeral prayers:

The Ruler of Ajman and the Crown Prince expressed their sincere condolences and sympathy to the families and relatives of the soldiers.